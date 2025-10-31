Political fundraising dries up following spring election surge, data shows

A Visa card is displayed in a wallet on May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jenny Kane

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2025 3:26 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 3:53 pm.

OTTAWA — Fresh political fundraising data shows partisan donors closed their wallets over the summer months after shelling out to fill party war chests for the spring election.

The new figures published this week by Elections Canada come just in time for fall election speculation to heat up in Ottawa as the Liberal government does not currently have the support it needs to pass the upcoming federal budget.

Quarterly party financial returns for the three month period between July and September show Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives raised $4.2 million, maintaining their fundraising edge over the Liberals which raised $2.9 million.

However the Conservative haul sunk to half of what they raised in the same quarter last year and plummeted from the $28 million raised in the first three months of this year.

The Liberal donations were also down from the $3.3 million raised in the third quarter of 2024, but that comes after raising $13 million during the first quarter period which included the party’s leadership race, and then $7.6 million in the second quarter.

The Bloc Québécois only managed about $100,000 from just under a thousand donors in the third quarter, a drop from $356,000 in the same period of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup. George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer was unable to play in...

17m ago

Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday. A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise...

36m ago

Trump says Carney apologized for advertisement, talks still paused

WASHINGTON — U.S President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an advertisement paid for by the Ontario government that halted trade talks. Speaking on Air Force One today,...

44m ago

Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim...

3h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup. George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer was unable to play in...

17m ago

Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday. A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise...

36m ago

Trump says Carney apologized for advertisement, talks still paused

WASHINGTON — U.S President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an advertisement paid for by the Ontario government that halted trade talks. Speaking on Air Force One today,...

44m ago

Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Aftermath of Highway 401 crash shows mangled tractor trailer

Footage taken by OPP shows the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 where the front of a tractor trailer was completely mangled after the driver veered into the opposite lane and cut through the concrete median.

3h ago

2:53
Steady rain tonight with gusty winds

Some windy and wet weather ahead of Halloween. The details in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:12
Toronto police investigated for shooting at carjacking suspects

Toronto police are being investigated for shooting at suspects involved in a reported carjacking incident after shots were fired in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

2:33
National program created after the tainted blood crisis to end

A decision to sundown a blood monitoring program, created after one of Canada’s worst public health disasters, is being met with strong criticism. Public health officials say the fears about the program’s end are unfounded. Pat Taney reports.
0:42
Alleged impaired driver crashes into building before driving off

Security footage captured the moment an alleged impaired driver crashed into a building, severing a gas line before driving off.

More Videos