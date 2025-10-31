Shelter-in-place in effect near Cawthra Park in Mississauga

Peel police have advised residents near Cawthra Park in Mississauga to shelter-in-place due to an ongoing incident in the area.

Officers say a man in the Kenmuir Avenue and South Service Road area is barricaded and is in crisis.

Police also say the incident is contained within a residence in the 1630 block of Kenmuir Avenue.

Road closures are in place along Kenmuir Avenue and Ewald Road, with heavy police presence in the area.