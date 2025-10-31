Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting
Posted October 31, 2025 12:50 pm.
Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal.
Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim had been located with injuries.
It’s alleged the victim and suspects were at an establishment and were involved in a physical confrontation. The suspects then allegedly took out a firearm and shot the victim.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, who has been identified as Yueyan Dong, 42, of Woodbridge, died of his injuries on Oct. 19, 2025.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for three suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.
Kai Chen, 29, of Markam, Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, and Kye-Shawne Griffiths, 28, of Brampton are wanted for second degree murder.