Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

(From left) Kai Chen, 29, of Markam, Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, and Kye-Shawne Griffiths, 28, of Brampton are wanted for second degree murder. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 31, 2025 12:50 pm.

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal.

Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim had been located with injuries.

It’s alleged the victim and suspects were at an establishment and were involved in a physical confrontation. The suspects then allegedly took out a firearm and shot the victim.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who has been identified as Yueyan Dong, 42, of Woodbridge, died of his injuries on Oct. 19, 2025.

Yueyan Dong, 42, of Woodbridge, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in September. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for three suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.

Kai Chen, 29, of Markam, Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, and Kye-Shawne Griffiths, 28, of Brampton are wanted for second degree murder.

