Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal.

Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim had been located with injuries.

It’s alleged the victim and suspects were at an establishment and were involved in a physical confrontation. The suspects then allegedly took out a firearm and shot the victim.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who has been identified as Yueyan Dong, 42, of Woodbridge, died of his injuries on Oct. 19, 2025.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for three suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.

Kai Chen, 29, of Markam, Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, and Kye-Shawne Griffiths, 28, of Brampton are wanted for second degree murder.