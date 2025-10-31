Trump says Carney apologized for advertisement, talks still paused

WASHINGTON — U.S President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an advertisement paid for by the Ontario government that halted trade talks.

Speaking on Air Force One today, Trump said negotiations with Canada had not resumed but that he likes Carney.

The president and Carney appeared cordial at a dinner in South Korea on Wednesday, which marked their first in-person meeting since Trump terminated negotiations over the ad, which used clips of former president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs damage economies.

The Canadian Press asked Carney’s office for confirmation about the conversation with Trump but has not yet received a response.

Trump claims the ad was a “false” commercial and says Reagan loved tariffs though multiple analyses of the ad say it accurately reflected Reagan’s criticism of tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has stood by the advertisement, saying it achieved its purpose.