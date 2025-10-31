Trump says Carney apologized for advertisement, talks still paused

President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2025 2:54 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 3:19 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an advertisement paid for by the Ontario government that halted trade talks.

Speaking on Air Force One today, Trump said negotiations with Canada had not resumed but that he likes Carney.

The president and Carney appeared cordial at a dinner in South Korea on Wednesday, which marked their first in-person meeting since Trump terminated negotiations over the ad, which used clips of former president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs damage economies.

The Canadian Press asked Carney’s office for confirmation about the conversation with Trump but has not yet received a response.

Trump claims the ad was a “false” commercial and says Reagan loved tariffs though multiple analyses of the ad say it accurately reflected Reagan’s criticism of tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has stood by the advertisement, saying it achieved its purpose.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup. George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer was unable to play in...

17m ago

Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday. A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise...

36m ago

Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim...

3h ago

'Exploitative' trucker loophole to addressed in upcoming budget

OTTAWA — Finance minister François-Philippe Champagne will use Tuesday's federal budget to close a tax loophole critics say is exploiting workers and creating unfair labour practices in the trucking...

15m ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup. George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer was unable to play in...

17m ago

Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday. A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise...

36m ago

Three suspects wanted in fatal Scarborough shooting

Three suspects are wanted after a Scarborough shooting back in September turned fatal. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, to reports a victim...

3h ago

'Exploitative' trucker loophole to addressed in upcoming budget

OTTAWA — Finance minister François-Philippe Champagne will use Tuesday's federal budget to close a tax loophole critics say is exploiting workers and creating unfair labour practices in the trucking...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Aftermath of Highway 401 crash shows mangled tractor trailer

Footage taken by OPP shows the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 where the front of a tractor trailer was completely mangled after the driver veered into the opposite lane and cut through the concrete median.

3h ago

2:53
Steady rain tonight with gusty winds

Some windy and wet weather ahead of Halloween. The details in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:12
Toronto police investigated for shooting at carjacking suspects

Toronto police are being investigated for shooting at suspects involved in a reported carjacking incident after shots were fired in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

2:33
National program created after the tainted blood crisis to end

A decision to sundown a blood monitoring program, created after one of Canada’s worst public health disasters, is being met with strong criticism. Public health officials say the fears about the program’s end are unfounded. Pat Taney reports.
0:42
Alleged impaired driver crashes into building before driving off

Security footage captured the moment an alleged impaired driver crashed into a building, severing a gas line before driving off.

More Videos