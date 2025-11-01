1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted November 1, 2025 7:29 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 9:08 am.

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Three occupants of the second vehicle escaped serious injury.

The investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

