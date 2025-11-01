Blue Jays manager Schneider moves Barger up two spots to bat fifth for Game 7

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 6:53 pm.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a couple minor changes to his batting order for Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Addison Barger was set to move up two spots to bat fifth for the deciding game at Rogers Centre while Daulton Varsho dropped two spots to seventh. 

Barger, who had two hits in a 3-1 loss in Game 6 on Friday, entered play with a .357 batting average in the post-season with three homers and a 1.008 OPS.

“I’m just trying to just feel out what’s going on right now and I’m still trusting both,” Schneider said in a pre-game media availability in his office. “But I think Barger is swinging it.”

The rest of the order was the same as a night earlier with George Springer in the leadoff spot ahead of Nathan Lukes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Alejandro Kirk stayed in the sixth spot, Ernie Clement batted eighth and Andres Gimenez was in the nine spot.

“It’s a good mix of nerves and excitement,” Clement said of his pre-Game 7 feelings. “I mean this is what it’s all about. So we’re ready for the moment.”

Right-hander Max Scherzer was tabbed to start for the Blue Jays against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who will also bat leadoff for the defending champion Dodgers.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts also made a couple tweaks to his order. 

Max Muncy moved up a spot to fifth and Tommy Edman rose one spot to seventh. Teoscar Hernandez was down one spot to No. 6 and Kike Hernandez dropped a spot to eighth.

For the second straight Game 7, Guerrero sported a hockey jersey when he arrived at the stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

The Montreal native wore a game-worn Team Canada hockey jersey with Marie-Philip Poulin’s No. 29 and her name on the back. 

Poulin and several other players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League attended Friday’s Game 6. 

The captain of the national women’s hockey team, who is from Beauceville, Que., has scored clutch goals in big games for Canada.

“We love to see it,” her Montreal Victoire club team posted on Instagram. “Vladdy is gonna be CLUTCH tonight.”

Guerrero wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with Auston Matthews’ No. 34 on the back ahead of the deciding game of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners last month. 

The Blue Jays won the game 4-3 to reach the World Series for the first time in 32 years.

With files from Canadian Press sports reporter Donna Spencer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025. 

Winner takes it all: Blue Jays still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

33m ago

Shohei Ohtani to start World Series Game 7 for Dodgers against Blue Jays, Max Scherzer

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, showcasing the two-way star on the mound in the sport's biggest game. Starting...

3h ago

Clocks fall back this weekend: What Daylight Saving Time means for Canadians

Canadians will "fall back" on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends, giving residents an extra hour of sleep but also ushering in darker evenings across Toronto and much of the country. At 2 a.m. on Nov....
Woman in custody after slashing the tires on 3 police cruisers: TPS

A woman in York is in hot water after slashing the tires of three police cruisers on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. Police were called to a plaza in York, near Jane Street and Alliance...

3h ago

