‘This is not a game’: Carney prepared to fight election over spending plan

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference following the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Saturday, Nov.1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 3:45 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 9:23 am.

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up his first official visit to Asia after attending two major summits and holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that both countries hailed as a turning point in relations.

The prime minister began the trip at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia last week with a plan to pitch Canada as a reliable trading partner and to encourage investment into nation-building projects at home.

“We have to transform our economy,” Carney said at a closing news conference on Saturday at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

“Transform it from one of reliance on a single trade partner to one that’s more resilient to global shocks.”

Carney said Canada is working to conclude free trade deals with Thailand and the Philippines, along with the wider ASEAN bloc, within a year. He also signed a defence and security partnership with South Korea.

As he returns to Canada, the prime minister will face a different test in Parliament: the introduction of his government’s first budget on Tuesday.

Carney said the spending plan will provide details on how it intends to transform the economy, and that it comes at “an important moment in the global economy.”

The minority Liberal government will need the support of some opposition members of Parliament, or have members abstain from the vote, in order to pass the budget in the House of Commons.

Opposition parties have been laying out their lists of demands for the government in advance of budget day.

On Saturday, Carney wouldn’t say if he’s confident the budget will pass.

“I am 100 per cent confident that this budget is the right budget for this country at this moment,” he said.

“This is not a game.”

If the budget does not pass on a confidence vote, the government would be toppled and Canadians could be headed to another election. Carney was asked if he’s prepared to fight an election over the spending plan.

“I’m always prepared to stand up for the right thing,” he said.

Top Stories

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

19m ago

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

1h ago

Carney says he told Ontario premier not to run anti-tariff ad, apologized to Trump

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that he didn't think the province should run the ad campaign that's being blamed for ending trade talks with the U.S. When...

1h ago

'Hurricane Bob' Rae says he's leaving the United Nations with no regrets

OTTAWA — Bob Rae knows that as Canada's ambassador to the United Nations he had a habit of going off-message with Global Affairs Canada but he has no regrets. He says it created a healthy tension,...

1m ago

