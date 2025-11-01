Dodgers players and manager appreciate Blue Jays’ tribute to L.A. reliever Alex Vesia

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Seranthony Domínguez #48 of the Toronto Blue Jays is seen with number 51 on his hat to support support Alex Vesia #51 due to a family emergency during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) 2025 Getty Images

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 8:23 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 8:57 pm.

When Kike Hernandez was struck out by Toronto Blue Jays reliever Chris Bassitt in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, he watched the Jumbotron at Rogers Centre to see the replay of the at bat.

It was then that he noticed Bassitt had written a “51” on the side of his hat in tribute to Hernandez’s Los Angeles Dodgers teammate, reliever Alex Vesia.

“Instead of being mad that I struck out, I was kind of going back to the dugout thinking, ‘Did Bassitt play with Vesia at some point?’ and then after the game, I saw that everybody had them,” said Hernandez on Saturday ahead of Game 7.

All four Blue Jays relievers that came out of the bullpen in Toronto’s 3-1 loss on Friday — Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Dominguez and Bassitt — had written “51” on their hats.

Vesia was one of the Dodgers’ most reliable relievers this year, but before the World Series began, Los Angeles announced that he would be away from the team as he and his wife Kayla “navigate a deeply personal matter.”

The Vesias had been documenting their pregnancy on social media and announced in April that they were expecting a baby girl.

The Dodgers had written Vesia’s jersey number on their gear earlier in the series and Hernandez was visibly moved when asked about Blue Jays relievers also honouring Vesia.

“For those guys to do that, it’s incredible. They’re trying to win a World Series, but they understand that life is bigger than baseball, and baseball’s just a game,” said Hernandez. “For them to do that with the stakes — where we’re at with the stakes, hat’s off to them, and I want them to know that we appreciate them.

“Regardless of what happens tonight, we appreciate what they did.”

L.A. manager Dave Roberts said his opponents’ gesture meant “everything.”

“It really speaks to the brotherhood of athletes, Major League baseball players, that they’ll all say that baseball is what we do, but it’s not who we are,” said Roberts. “For these guys to recognize Alex and what he and Kay have gone through, it’s — heartbreaking is not even a good enough descriptor.

“But for them to acknowledge that, it just speaks to how much respect and love they have for one another. It’s a huge, huge tribute to Alex.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was not involved in the decision to write on the relievers’ caps, but he was proud of his players for doing it.

“We have a lot of good people, a lot of good humans in there that are husbands and fathers and all that kind of stuff, that just appreciate what we all do and the hardships that come with it,” said Schneider. “They’ve got veteran guys over there too, that all respect the game and understand how to play it.

“I think it’s a nice little tip of the cap, no pun intended.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.

Top Stories

Winner takes it all: Blue Jays lead Dodgers 3-1 in historic World Series Game 7

TORONTO — The Blue Jays are leading the Dodgers 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning after successful plays from Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer. Toronto is seeking the championship...

DEVELOPING

7m ago

Ernie Clement sets Blue Jays record for longest hit streak in single post-season

With his single in the top of the second inning on Saturday night, Ernie Clement put his name in the Toronto Blue Jays playoff record book. The knock extended Clement's post-season...

16m ago

Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. dons Marie-Philip Poulin jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is channelling one of Canada's most decorated athletes as he gears up for a winner-take-all Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays superstar donned a Marie-Philip Poulin...

57m ago

Shohei Ohtani chased in third inning of World Series Game 7 after Bo Bichette's 3-run HR

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was pulled off the mound in Game 7 of the World Series after allowing Bo Bichette's three-run homer in the third inning Saturday night. Pitching on three days...

5m ago

