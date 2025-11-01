Ernie Clement sets Blue Jays record for longest hit streak in single post-season

With his single in the top of the second inning on Saturday night, Ernie Clement put his name in the Toronto Blue Jays playoff record book.

The knock extended Clement’s post-season hit streak to 13 games, surpassing Pat Borders for the longest mark in a single playoff run in franchise history. It also gave Clement the record for most singles in a single post-season.

The streak dates back to Game 2 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners.

Clement entered Game 7 of the World Series slashing .353/.358/.471 with 18 hits and five extra-base hits over the course of his streak.

For the entire post-season, he now has 28 hits. He has only been held without a hit in Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees and in Game 1 against Seattle.

Borders completed his 12-game streak in the 1992 post-season, winning the World Series MVP during the Blue Jays’ run to the first title in franchise history.

The overall MLB playoff hit streak record belongs to Ketel Marte, who went 16 straight games with a hit during the 2023 post-season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.