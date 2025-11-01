How to spot November’s supermoon, the closest of the year

A bird flies in front of the Harvest Supermoon in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2025 9:23 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 10:01 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The moon will look slightly bigger and brighter Wednesday night during the closest supermoon of the year.

The moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t a perfect circle, so it gets nearer and farther as it swings around. A so-called supermoon happens when a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit. That makes the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA.

November’s supermoon is the second of three supermoons this year and also the closest: The moon will come within just under 222,000 miles (357,000 kilometers) of Earth.

Tides may be slightly higher during a supermoon because the moon is closer to Earth, said astronomer Lawrence Wasserman with Lowell Observatory. But the difference isn’t very noticeable.

No special equipment is needed to view the supermoon if clear skies permit. But the change in the moon’s size can be tough to discern with the naked eye.

“The difference is most obvious as a comparison between other images or observations,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, in an email.

Supermoons happen a few times a year. One in October made the moon look somewhat larger, and another in December will be the last of the year.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

2h ago

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

1h ago

Man wanted in connection with alleged East York sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in East York. Investigators allege that just before 1 p.m. on October 18, a man led someone into the basement...

1h ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line on Sunday and Monday due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line will face some schedule adjustments due to "critical" track work, which will affect service on Sunday and Monday. The provincial transit agency says...

23m ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

2h ago

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

1h ago

Man wanted in connection with alleged East York sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in East York. Investigators allege that just before 1 p.m. on October 18, a man led someone into the basement...

1h ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line on Sunday and Monday due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line will face some schedule adjustments due to "critical" track work, which will affect service on Sunday and Monday. The provincial transit agency says...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

4:23
Blue Jays fans hopeful ahead of decisive Game 7

Toronto fans are hopeful the Blue Jays can win the World Series in seven games on Saturday night. Afua Baah is gauging the level of optimism outside Rogers Centre ahead of the big game.

2h ago

1:41
All Hands on Deck: Blue Jays Gear Up for Game 7 of the World Series

It’s do-or-die for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for a decisive Game 7 of the World Series. Lindsay Dunn has the story on how the entire team is stepping up for the biggest game of the year.

12h ago

0:38
Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 win over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

13h ago

1:47
Fans gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for Game 6

Erica Natividad speaks with fans who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto for Game 6 of the World Series.

13h ago

2:30
Blue Jays lose to Dodgers in Game 6 of World Series

The Blue Jays lost to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series. Alan Carter has the details

13h ago

More Videos