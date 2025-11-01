‘Hurricane Bob’ Rae says he’s leaving the United Nations with no regrets

Canada's outgoing Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae wipes away a tear as Prime Minister Mark Carney pays him tribute during a press conference at the Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. This year marks the 80th anniversary of UNGA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 9:25 am.

OTTAWA — Bob Rae knows that as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations he had a habit of going off-message with Global Affairs Canada but he has no regrets.

He says it created a healthy tension, even if it meant he occasionally had to delete a tweet.

“I once got a little desk thing that says ‘Hurricane Bob,’ because that was my nickname in the department,” he told The Canadian Press in an interview this week.

“The mindset is very — prudence is the key. And you know, not making waves. And I’m afraid I’ve always been more of a wave-maker,” he said. “I don’t regret anything.”

Rae wraps up his time as Canada’s ambassador on Nov. 17, after a five-year term that spanned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a political crisis with India, Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban and ongoing crises in Haiti, Sudan and Myanmar.

The former Ontario NDP premier and interim federal Liberal leader would not point to a single initiative as Canada’s most important success during his term at the UN. He said he’s proud Canada kept up “steady, persistent engagement with every single issue that the UN is facing.”

That kind of engagement matters, he said, especially when it comes to issues far from the news agenda, such as women’s rights in Afghanistan and reforming the global finance system for development work.

Rae said that to bring more attention to those issues, he pitched a podcast where he would interview various players at the UN and discuss Canada’s policies. He said Global Affairs Canada turned him down.

“I decided it was not worth the effort to fight it, because there are so many barriers to innovation inside a bureaucracy,” he said, adding that political staffers have referred to Global Affairs Canada as “a hotbed of cold feet.”

He instead took to Twitter, now called X. Not all of his social media missives were met with official approval.

“Was I asked to take some things down? Yes. Did I agree all the time? No,” he said. “Sometimes I would go way out of my (lane), I’d go right across five lanes, and they’d say, ‘What are you doing?'”

While he didn’t cite examples, they’re not hard to find. In 2023, Rae posted on X that Azerbaijan’s clearance of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh amounted to “a complete failure of global diplomacy in the face of ethnic cleansing” — a term Ottawa has never used.

In May, he described U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defence system as a “protection racket.”

In August, Rae deleted a tweet which called out Washington for sanctioning Canadian global jurist Kimberly Prost.

“This U.S. attack on the International Criminal Court and its judges is disgraceful,” he wrote. “Attacks on them by Russia, Israel and the U.S. are intended to weaken and intimidate the international legal system. They must not succeed.”

Analysts contrasted that tweet with Ottawa’s staunch insistence on not criticizing the U.S., for what was widely seen as a precedent-setting move that put a Canadian in American crosshairs.

Rae said he always had a positive working relationship with the department and the Prime Minister’s Office under both Mark Carney and his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

“There were moments when deputy ministers or people from the Prime Minister’s Office would say, ‘No, please think more about this because there are other implications,'” he said. “And sometimes I agreed with them and I said, ‘Fine.’

“And other times I said, ‘Well, let’s just see what happens.'”

Rae said he’d sometimes tweet perspectives that anticipated where the government was “going anyway.” He argued this would at times be a useful way of gauging the public’s response to policy shifts before they happened.

“When Mr. Trudeau asked me to do this job, I think he knew what he was getting into,” he said. “It became an interesting kind of dance, I guess.”

Rae said he’s confident his successor, former justice minister David Lametti, will advance the human rights issues and values-based policies Canada has been championing for years.

He said he would be “more than surprised” if Canada scrapped its campaign for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council. Rae said everyone’s waiting for Tuesday’s federal budget for “clarification” on Canada’s foreign and security policy.

While Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s major speech at the UN General Assembly in September focused heavily on security and economic resilience, Rae noted it also focused on human rights, gender equality, environmental protection and Indigenous rights.

Anand told the General Assembly Canada does not abandon multilateralism even when things get hard. It’s an important point to make in a world with an “empathy deficit that is quite profound,” Rae said.

Rae said that deficit came into sharp focus during his year leading the UN Economic and Social Council, known as ECOSOC.

Rae helmed the council up until August. ECOSOC co-ordinates most UN agencies, including those dealing with refugee support, pandemic response and global rules on civil aviation and postal services.

He said the experience deepened his view that the world is still grappling with the legacy of colonization, which has made it hard for many states to create functioning systems that deliver for their citizens.

“When you come to the UN, you quickly realize that we’re still living in the shadow of the world that was built in the 18th and 19th centuries,” he said. “It’s been a painful experience for a lot of countries.”

He said many of the world’s nations are still trying to get on their feet in a time of climate catastrophes, geopolitical instability and a debt crisis made worse by rising interest rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t help that rich countries hoarded vaccines, he added.

“That was a clear message to the Canadian government from the Canadian population. They said, ‘We want the vaccines and we want you to pay attention to us.’ And I think this tension between self-regarding behaviour and empathy is very real,” he said.

“The advanced economies are facing populations that are more and more preoccupied with their own situations. And that makes it difficult for governments in the West to do as much as I believe they should do — including my own government.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

18m ago

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

1h ago

Carney says he told Ontario premier not to run anti-tariff ad, apologized to Trump

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that he didn't think the province should run the ad campaign that's being blamed for ending trade talks with the U.S. When...

1h ago

'This is not a game': Carney prepared to fight election over spending plan

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up his first official visit to Asia after attending two major summits and holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that both countries hailed...

2m ago

Top Stories

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

18m ago

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

1h ago

Carney says he told Ontario premier not to run anti-tariff ad, apologized to Trump

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that he didn't think the province should run the ad campaign that's being blamed for ending trade talks with the U.S. When...

1h ago

'This is not a game': Carney prepared to fight election over spending plan

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up his first official visit to Asia after attending two major summits and holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that both countries hailed...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:41
All Hands on Deck: Blue Jays Gear Up for Game 7 of the World Series

It’s do-or-die for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for a decisive Game 7 of the World Series. Lindsay Dunn has the story on how the entire team is stepping up for the biggest game of the year.

8h ago

0:38
Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 win over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

9h ago

1:47
Fans gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for Game 6

Erica Natividad speaks with fans who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto for Game 6 of the World Series.

9h ago

2:30
Blue Jays lose to Dodgers in Game 6 of World Series

The Blue Jays lost to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series. Alan Carter has the details

9h ago

2:20
Report calls for changes to policing in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service has been put under the microscope after a report highlighted a loss of trust amongst officers and the public, as the review looks to inform the future of policing.

12h ago

More Videos