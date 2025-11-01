Man wanted in connection with alleged East York sexual assault

Surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with a sex assault investigation in East York in October. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 1, 2025 11:22 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in East York.

Investigators allege that just before 1 p.m. on October 18, a man led someone into the basement of an establishment in the Sibley Avenue and Danforth Avenue area, where he then sexually assaulted them.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening physical injuries.

The man is described as a 30-year-old, 5-feet-10, with a medium build, a moustache, a goatee, and brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black sweater, jeans and blue and black shoes.

