Suspect sought after paramedic vehicle damaged in North York

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly damaged a paramedic vehicle in North York.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, to the Jane Street and Grandravine Drive area, for a report that a paramedic vehicle was damaged.

Investigators say a paramedic was responding to a shooting call on Jane Street. Then, on route to the call, the suspect allegedly threw a large rock through the windshield of the Paramedic SUV on the passenger side.

The paramedic was not injured, and the suspect fled eastbound on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as male, Black, six-feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark red hoodie and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.