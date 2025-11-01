Two new suspects handed preliminary charges in Louvre jewels heist case, Paris prosecutor says

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2025 12:41 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 2:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said Saturday two new suspects were handed preliminary charges for their alleged involvement in the crown jewels heist at the Louvre museum, three days after they were arrested by police as part of the sweeping investigation.

Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor, said a 37-year-old suspect was charged with theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy. He was known to authorities for previous thefts, the statement said.

The other suspect, a 38-year-old woman, was accused of being an accomplice. They were both incarcerated.

They both denied involvement, the prosecutor said.

The lawyer for the woman, Adrien Sorrentino, told reporters his client is “devastated” because she disputes the accusations.

“She does not understand how she is implicated in any of the elements she is accused of,” he said.

Jewels have not been recovered

Officials said the jewels stolen in the Oct. 19 heist have not been recovered — a trove valued around $102 million that includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise as a wedding gift, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

Five people were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the case, including one tied to the heist by DNA. That person is suspected of belonging to the team of four who used a freight lift truck to enter the Louvre. The prosecutor did not specify whether the person was among those charged on Saturday.

The three others have been released without charges, Beccuau said.

Two earlier suspects, men aged 34 and 39 from Aubervilliers, north of Paris, were charged this week with theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy.

Beccuau said both gave “minimalist” statements and “partially admitted” their involvement. The two are believed to be the men who forced their way into the Apollo Gallery. One was stopped at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport with a one-way ticket to Algeria; his DNA matched a scooter used in the getaway.

About 100 investigators involved

Neither names nor extensive biographical details about the suspects have been made public.

Information about investigations is meant to be secret under French law, to avoid compromising police work and to ensure victims’ right to privacy, a policy known as “secret d’instruction.″ Only the prosecutor can speak publicly about developments, and violators can be prosecuted.

Earlier this week, Beccuau praised an “exceptional mobilization” — about 100 investigators seven days a week, with roughly 150 forensic samples analyzed and 189 items sealed as evidence.

It took robbers less than 8 minutes to steal the jewels. The team of four used a freight lift, allowing two of them to force a window and cut into two display cases with disc cutters, before the four fled on two scooters toward eastern Paris. Only the “near-simultaneous” arrival of police and museum security stopped the thieves from torching the lift and destroying crucial evidence, the prosecutor said.

Investigators said there is no sign of insider help for now, though they are not ruling out a wider network beyond the four on camera.

In a separate case, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said six people were arrested on Thursday soon after a robbery at a gold refining laboratory in the city of Lyon during which thieves used explosives. The loot, which was estimated to be worth 12 million euros ($13.9 million) has been recovered, Nuñez said on X.

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

2h ago

Shohei Ohtani to start World Series Game 7 for Dodgers against Blue Jays, Max Scherzer

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, showcasing the two-way star on the mound in the sport's biggest game. Starting...

57m ago

Woman in custody after slashing the tires on 3 police cruisers: TPS

A woman in York is in hot water after slashing the tires of three police cruisers on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. Police were called to a plaza in York, near Jane Street and Alliance...

10m ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line on Sunday and Monday due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line will face some schedule adjustments due to "critical" track work, which will affect service on Sunday and Monday. The provincial transit agency says...

3h ago

