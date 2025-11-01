Woman in custody after slashing the tires on 3 police cruisers: TPS
Posted November 1, 2025 4:07 pm.
A woman in York is in hot water after slashing the tires of three police cruisers on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police were called to a plaza in York, near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Officers say the woman was armed with two large knives and stabbed the tires of their vehicles.
She was taken into custody shortly after.
No other details were immediately available.