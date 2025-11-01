Woman in custody after slashing the tires on 3 police cruisers: TPS

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 1, 2025 4:07 pm.

A woman in York is in hot water after slashing the tires of three police cruisers on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police were called to a plaza in York, near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the woman was armed with two large knives and stabbed the tires of their vehicles.

She was taken into custody shortly after.

No other details were immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

2h ago

Shohei Ohtani to start World Series Game 7 for Dodgers against Blue Jays, Max Scherzer

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, showcasing the two-way star on the mound in the sport's biggest game. Starting...

56m ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line on Sunday and Monday due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line will face some schedule adjustments due to "critical" track work, which will affect service on Sunday and Monday. The provincial transit agency says...

3h ago

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

5h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

2h ago

Shohei Ohtani to start World Series Game 7 for Dodgers against Blue Jays, Max Scherzer

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, showcasing the two-way star on the mound in the sport's biggest game. Starting...

56m ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line on Sunday and Monday due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line will face some schedule adjustments due to "critical" track work, which will affect service on Sunday and Monday. The provincial transit agency says...

3h ago

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Clocks go back early Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

The clocks will go back an hour early Sunday as Ontario marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Nick Westoll has more on the reminders from health and emergency services personnel.

59m ago

1:41
All hands on deck: Blue Jays gear up for Game 7 of the World Series

It’s do-or-die for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for a decisive Game 7 of the World Series. Lindsay Dunn has the story on how the entire team is stepping up for the biggest game of the year.

2h ago

0:38
Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 win over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

16h ago

1:47
Fans gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for Game 6

Erica Natividad speaks with fans who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto for Game 6 of the World Series.

16h ago

2:30
Blue Jays lose to Dodgers in Game 6 of World Series

The Blue Jays lost to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series. Alan Carter has the details

16h ago

More Videos