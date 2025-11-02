2 men injured in early morning downtown stabbing, 1 in custody

One man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area just after 1 a.m. following reports two people had been stabbed following an argument.

Two men in their 20s were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a third man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

It’s unclear if all the men were known to each other.