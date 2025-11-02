Canadian political leaders react to Blue Jays loss against the Dodgers

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto takes in Game 7 of the ALCS as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners, at a public watch party in David Pecaut Square, in Toronto. October 20 2025

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 2, 2025 1:03 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2025 1:05 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays faced an upsetting loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series on Saturday.

Some fans left Rogers Centre in Toronto with tears in their eyes following the devastating match.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the score a heartbreaking result.

“Congratulations to the @BlueJays for a tremendous season and for battling right to the end,” Carney wrote in a social media post after the game. “You’ve made all of [Canada] proud with how hard you fought, the risks you took, and the teamwork you lived throughout.”

“An inspiration to us all pointing to an ever brighter future for all of us in the years ahead,” he added.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also issued a statement thanking the Blue Jays and the entire city.

“These aren’t the results we were hoping for, but I am so very proud,” the mayor wrote. “Blue Jays, you’re Toronto’s team, you’re Canada’s team. You’ve united all of us.”

“Toronto – hold onto this joy. The Jays have shown us what’s possible when we work together, and hope is the motivation,” she added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also congratulated the Jays on an “incredible, hard-fought World Series.”

“It may not have been the result we hoped for, but you’ve made our country proud,” Ford wrote.

