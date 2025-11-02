Hope turns into heartbreak for Toronto Blue Jays fans after World Series loss

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 2, 2025 8:59 am.

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays fans across the country are heartbroken after their hopes of seeing the team win its first World Series in 32 years were dashed by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings Saturday after a tense Game 7 in front of a sell-out crowd at Rogers Centre.

Fans were left stunned after the Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, evening out the score 4-4, and Will Smith’s 11th-inning home run clinched the game for L.A.

Earlier in the game, it seemed like Bo Bichette’s three-run homer in the third inning would lead the Jays to victory.

Related:

“It will hurt for a few days, a few weeks, when you’re that close,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Sombre fans leaving the Rogers Centre said the final outcome was gut-wrenching after the Jays’ unforgettable playoff ride united people across Toronto and the rest of the country.

One fan sat against the wall, head in his hands. Others wiped away tears in disbelief. 

“I don’t even have words. I think I felt every emotion today … We almost had it,” Michelle Yuen said. “It felt like we were all holding our breath for so many innings straight.”

Yuen said she has been a Blue Jays fan since childhood, and she was a toddler when the team won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. 

For millions of fans across the country who were united by the Jays’ playoff run, the hope of seeing them win their first championship in 32 years was dashed. 

“We’ve been …. waiting for a moment like this for years now, so to see us come so close and just fall so short is very gut-wrenching and heartbreaking,” said Amr Altaweel, who watched the game with a large crowd at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square.  

Derek Shank, who remembers going to Blue Jays’ games with his grandmother as a little kid, said he was “gutted.”

“They had it, they literally had it and they just coughed it up,” he said outside the ballpark, adding that the Jays have been “an amazing team” this season.

Along the way, diehards were joined by baseball converts in a fan base stretched out between three coasts and united behind one team whose underdog credentials and endearing cast of players appeared to capture the attention of even the most casual Canadian sports fan. Jays hats and jerseys were the hottest fall fashion trend in Toronto. 

“You know, the Jays might have lost today – they lost the game, but I’m sure they won many, many, many, many fans,” Mohammad Almhissen said after the watch party at Nathan Phillips Square fizzled out. 

“I think this is just the start. Baseball is just going up from now.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men injured in early morning downtown stabbing, 1 in custody

One man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area just after 1 a.m. following reports two people had...

3h ago

How the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff decision could impact Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's tariff agenda is set to face a major legal hurdle in the U.S. Supreme Court this week but no matter the ruling, it will not spare Canada from all of the president's devastating...

4h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minster Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a...

24m ago

OPP investigate after suspected morphine found in Halloween treat

Provincial police near North Bay are investigating after a suspicious substance was found in a potato chip bag handed out on Halloween night. Investigators say a family in the northern Ontario community...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 men injured in early morning downtown stabbing, 1 in custody

One man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto. Toronto police were called to the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area just after 1 a.m. following reports two people had...

3h ago

How the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff decision could impact Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's tariff agenda is set to face a major legal hurdle in the U.S. Supreme Court this week but no matter the ruling, it will not spare Canada from all of the president's devastating...

4h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minster Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a...

24m ago

OPP investigate after suspected morphine found in Halloween treat

Provincial police near North Bay are investigating after a suspicious substance was found in a potato chip bag handed out on Halloween night. Investigators say a family in the northern Ontario community...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Heartbreak now but hope for the Blue Jays future

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.

2h ago

1:14
Fans go wild in Toronto after Bichette smashes three-run home run

Fans went wild Saturday night during Game 7 as Bo Bichette homered a hit into the centre-field seats during the third inning.

12h ago

1:28
Jays getting set for World Series Game 7

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn previews tonight's winner-take-all game 7 between Los Angeles and Toronto.

16h ago

2:55
Clocks go back early Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

The clocks will go back an hour early Sunday as Ontario marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Nick Westoll has more on the reminders from health and emergency services personnel.

19h ago

4:23
Blue Jays fans hopeful ahead of decisive Game 7

Toronto fans are hopeful the Blue Jays can win the World Series in seven games on Saturday night. Afua Baah is gauging the level of optimism outside Rogers Centre ahead of the big game.

More Videos