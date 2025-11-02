OPP investigate after suspected morphine found in Halloween treat

Provincial police near North Bay are investigating after a suspicious substance was found in a potato chip bag handed out on Halloween night.

Investigators say a family in the northern Ontario community of Mattawa, located 60 kilometres east of North Bay, reported finding a chip bag that appeared to have been cut open and resealed. A preliminary test of the contents indicated the presence of morphine.

Police say they are trying to determine where the bag came from.

While there are currently no other reports of similar incidents, police are asking parents to inspect all Halloween treats for signs of tampering.