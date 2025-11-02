Toronto’s Victoria Mboko wins second WTA title of season

Victoria Mboko, of Canada, serves to Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 2, 2025 11:07 am.

Victoria Mboko defeated Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-2 to win the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Toronto fired nine aces and earned her second WTA title of the season after lifting the National Bank Open trophy in Montreal in August.

Mboko improved to 2-0 against Bucsa, having beaten her in straight sets earlier this year in Rome qualifying.

She reached the final with a three-set win over fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez on Saturday.

Mboko has been working back to full strength after a wrist injury suffered in Montreal briefly stalled her momentum this summer.

She’s projected to move into the WTA top 20 when the new rankings are released Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

UK police release 1 of 2 men arrested over train stabbings and laud 'heroic' rail worker

LONDON (AP) — British police said Sunday that one of two men arrested in connection with a mass stabbing attack that spread fear and panic on a London-bound train a day earlier has been released without...

8m ago

Man critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. In a social media post around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, provincial police said the crash occurred on the northbound...

1h ago

How the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff decision could impact Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's tariff agenda is set to face a major legal hurdle in the U.S. Supreme Court this week but no matter the ruling, it will not spare Canada from all of the president's devastating...

8h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minster Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a...

4h ago

Top Stories

UK police release 1 of 2 men arrested over train stabbings and laud 'heroic' rail worker

LONDON (AP) — British police said Sunday that one of two men arrested in connection with a mass stabbing attack that spread fear and panic on a London-bound train a day earlier has been released without...

8m ago

Man critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. In a social media post around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, provincial police said the crash occurred on the northbound...

1h ago

How the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff decision could impact Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's tariff agenda is set to face a major legal hurdle in the U.S. Supreme Court this week but no matter the ruling, it will not spare Canada from all of the president's devastating...

8h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minster Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Heartbreak now but hope for the Blue Jays future

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.

6h ago

1:14
Fans go wild in Toronto after Bichette smashes three-run home run

Fans went wild Saturday night during Game 7 as Bo Bichette homered a hit into the centre-field seats during the third inning.

16h ago

1:28
Jays getting set for World Series Game 7

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn previews tonight's winner-take-all game 7 between Los Angeles and Toronto.

20h ago

2:55
Clocks go back early Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

The clocks will go back an hour early Sunday as Ontario marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Nick Westoll has more on the reminders from health and emergency services personnel.

23h ago

4:23
Blue Jays fans hopeful ahead of decisive Game 7

Toronto fans are hopeful the Blue Jays can win the World Series in seven games on Saturday night. Afua Baah is gauging the level of optimism outside Rogers Centre ahead of the big game.

More Videos