Toronto’s Victoria Mboko wins second WTA title of season

Victoria Mboko defeated Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-2 to win the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Toronto fired nine aces and earned her second WTA title of the season after lifting the National Bank Open trophy in Montreal in August.

Mboko improved to 2-0 against Bucsa, having beaten her in straight sets earlier this year in Rome qualifying.

She reached the final with a three-set win over fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez on Saturday.

Mboko has been working back to full strength after a wrist injury suffered in Montreal briefly stalled her momentum this summer.

She’s projected to move into the WTA top 20 when the new rankings are released Monday.