Blue Jays’ John Schneider named finalist for AL manager of the year

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider tosses a ball to the ball boy during seventh inning Game 3 World Series playoff MLB baseball action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 3, 2025 9:48 pm.

After leading the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series and a 20-win turnaround, John Schneider could be bringing home some hardware.

Schneider was announced as one of the three finalists for the American League manager of the year award on Monday. He will go up against Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians and Dan Wilson of the Seattle Mariners to earn the honour as the Junior Circuit’s top skipper.

The winner will be revealed on Nov. 11.

Schneider and the Blue Jays bounced back from a 74-win 2024 to shoot up the standings in 2025, winning 94 games and the AL East — their first division title since 2015 and the team’s most wins since 1993. Toronto also led MLB with 49 comeback wins, getting contributions from up and down its roster on the way to its special season.

Related:

Bobby Cox is the only Blue Jay to have won manager of the year after taking home the honour in 1985.

Vogt is up for the award once again after winning in 2024. He led the Guardians back to the playoffs and the AL Central title with 88 wins, erasing a 15.5-game deficit in the division with a 20-7 September finish.

Wilson, meanwhile, helped the Mariners return to October with a 90-win campaign. Seattle won its first AL West title since 2001 in the process, dethroning the Houston Astros, who had won the division in seven of the prior eight seasons.

Voting is conducted for each award prior to MLB’s post-season, so the Blue Jays’ World Series run won’t be factored into the awards.

The announcement came as Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) announced the finalists for the four major awards in each league for the 2025 season on Monday night.

All awards are voted on by the BBWAA, and the winners will be revealed next week.

The rookies of the year will be awarded on Nov. 10, the Cy Youngs on Nov. 12 and the MVPs on Nov. 13.

Here is a list of all three candidates up for each award:

AL MVP

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

AL Cy Young

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

AL Manager of the Year

John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays
Stephen Vogt, Cleveland Guardians
Dan Wilson, Seattle Mariners

AL Rookie of the Year

Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Jacob Wilson, Athletics

NL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
Juan Soto, New York Mets

NL Cy Young

Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

NL Rookie of the Year

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves
Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee Brewers
Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs

NL Manager of the Year

Terry Francona, Cincinnati Reds
Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers
Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

1h ago

Calls for change to TTC, Metrolinx service and communication after issues when World Series ended

Coun. Josh Matlow called out how the TTC, Metrolinx and the City of Toronto prepared for, and responded to, Game 7 of the World Series.

2h ago

Elderly man injured after being struck by TTC bus

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a TTC bus. Toronto police were called to Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian...

1h ago

Oshawa resident wins over $25M in mammoth Blue Jays 50/50 draw

While the rest of Canada is still reeling from the heartbreak of an extra innings Game 7 Blue Jays loss to L.A. in a riveting World Series, one Oshawa resident has hit it out of the park. The Jays Care...

10h ago

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

1h ago

Calls for change to TTC, Metrolinx service and communication after issues when World Series ended

Coun. Josh Matlow called out how the TTC, Metrolinx and the City of Toronto prepared for, and responded to, Game 7 of the World Series.

2h ago

Elderly man injured after being struck by TTC bus

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a TTC bus. Toronto police were called to Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian...

1h ago

Oshawa resident wins over $25M in mammoth Blue Jays 50/50 draw

While the rest of Canada is still reeling from the heartbreak of an extra innings Game 7 Blue Jays loss to L.A. in a riveting World Series, one Oshawa resident has hit it out of the park. The Jays Care...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are reviewing the circumstances after a female suspect was run over by a Toronto police cruiser during an arrest on Nov. 1.

4h ago

2:55
Video shows Toronto police SUV roll over suspect during Jane Park Plaza arrest

A video showing a Toronto police SUV roll over a suspect after she was tased in the Jane Park Plaza has gone viral. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

4h ago

3:43
Ontario Labour Minister Piccini faces calls to resign over skills-fund scandal

A new poll detailed the growing calls for the resignation of Ontario's Labour Minister David Piccini for awarding funds to projects backed by lobbyists under the province's skills training program.

11h ago

2:09
What Canadians can expect from Carney's first federal budget

Glen McGregor breaks down what we know so far on what Canadians can expect from Carney's first federal budget.

12h ago

3:39
Metrolinx under fire over stranded commuters after Game 7

Metrolinx and the city of Toronto came under fire after many commuters were left stranded as subway service stopped before 2am on the night of Game 7 of the World Series.

12h ago

More Videos