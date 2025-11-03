Blue Jays’ John Schneider named finalist for AL manager of the year

After leading the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series and a 20-win turnaround, John Schneider could be bringing home some hardware.

Schneider was announced as one of the three finalists for the American League manager of the year award on Monday. He will go up against Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians and Dan Wilson of the Seattle Mariners to earn the honour as the Junior Circuit’s top skipper.

The winner will be revealed on Nov. 11.

Schneider and the Blue Jays bounced back from a 74-win 2024 to shoot up the standings in 2025, winning 94 games and the AL East — their first division title since 2015 and the team’s most wins since 1993. Toronto also led MLB with 49 comeback wins, getting contributions from up and down its roster on the way to its special season.

Bobby Cox is the only Blue Jay to have won manager of the year after taking home the honour in 1985.

Vogt is up for the award once again after winning in 2024. He led the Guardians back to the playoffs and the AL Central title with 88 wins, erasing a 15.5-game deficit in the division with a 20-7 September finish.

Wilson, meanwhile, helped the Mariners return to October with a 90-win campaign. Seattle won its first AL West title since 2001 in the process, dethroning the Houston Astros, who had won the division in seven of the prior eight seasons.

Voting is conducted for each award prior to MLB’s post-season, so the Blue Jays’ World Series run won’t be factored into the awards.

The announcement came as Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) announced the finalists for the four major awards in each league for the 2025 season on Monday night.

All awards are voted on by the BBWAA, and the winners will be revealed next week.

The rookies of the year will be awarded on Nov. 10, the Cy Youngs on Nov. 12 and the MVPs on Nov. 13.

Here is a list of all three candidates up for each award:

AL MVP

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

AL Cy Young

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

AL Manager of the Year

John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays

Stephen Vogt, Cleveland Guardians

Dan Wilson, Seattle Mariners

AL Rookie of the Year

Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Jacob Wilson, Athletics

NL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto, New York Mets

NL Cy Young

Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

NL Rookie of the Year

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee Brewers

Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs

NL Manager of the Year

Terry Francona, Cincinnati Reds

Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers

Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies