Carney asked Ford ‘a couple of times’ to pull anti-tariff ad, premier says

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, makes an announcement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the Darlington Energy Complex in Courtice, Ont., on Thursday, October 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2025 12:55 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2025 2:30 pm.

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney called Doug Ford “a couple of times” from Asia to ask him to pull an ad campaign that’s being blamed for ending trade talks with the United States, the Ontario premier said Monday.

Carney said this weekend that he told Ford he didn’t think the province should run the ad that featured clips of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.

When asked Monday after question period about those remarks, Ford said he did not want to divulge details of their conversations, but indicated he didn’t agree with Carney’s characterization.

“I had a different recollection of our conversation,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump cut off trade talks last month, blaming the TV spots, and Ford agreed to pull them but not before continuing to run them for a few more days, through World Series games. That prompted Trump to threaten to add another 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods.

Ford said Monday that Carney, who was on an official visit to Asia, did ask him more than once to take the ads down.

“He called me from Asia a couple of times and said, ‘Pull the ad,’ and I said I wasn’t going to do it until we’re going to pause the ad on Monday and that’s exactly what we did,” Ford said.

The two politicians continue to have a “great relationship,” Ford said.

Carney said Trump was “offended” by the ad and said he apologized to the president. Ford said Carney did not give him a heads-up about the apology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2025.

Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

