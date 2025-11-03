Another record-breaking year … for Canadians that go hungry

The annual Hunger Count report has been released, and the startling numbers have set yet another record.

In fact, the number of people using food banks to fill the fridge has doubled since 2019. The struggles of many Canadians to handle the cost of living crisis has led to calls for the federal government to take action.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada about the report, the troubling trends, and what she wants to see from the Carney government.