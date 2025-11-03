The Big Story

Another record-breaking year … for Canadians that go hungry

Canned products sit on shelves at a food bank in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 3, 2025 5:59 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2025 6:05 am.

The annual Hunger Count report has been released, and the startling numbers have set yet another record.

In fact, the number of people using food banks to fill the fridge has doubled since 2019. The struggles of many Canadians to handle the cost of living crisis has led to calls for the federal government to take action.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada about the report, the troubling trends, and what she wants to see from the Carney government.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

1h ago

Metrolinx, City of Toronto slammed for not extending transit service after World Series finale

Thousands of baseball fans were left stranded across Toronto on Saturday night after Game 7 of the World Series went into extra innings just as transit service was preparing to shut down for the evening. In...

14h ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line are facing some schedule adjustments on Monday due to "critical" track work. The provincial transit agency says there will be no GO train service...

1h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a bunch...

2h ago

Top Stories

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

1h ago

Metrolinx, City of Toronto slammed for not extending transit service after World Series finale

Thousands of baseball fans were left stranded across Toronto on Saturday night after Game 7 of the World Series went into extra innings just as transit service was preparing to shut down for the evening. In...

14h ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line are facing some schedule adjustments on Monday due to "critical" track work. The provincial transit agency says there will be no GO train service...

1h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a bunch...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
On the hunt for rare vinyl at record fair in the Junction

More than 30 vendors from across the province brought hundreds of crates to Rainhard Brewery with collectors searching for original pressings and rare finds. CityNews' Rob Leth found one album worth more than all the rest.

12h ago

1:36
Midday showers and gusty winds on Monday

Monday's weather will bring midday showers and gusty winds. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:14
Liberals looking for additional support ahead of Tuesday's budget

After wrapping up a busy and productive trip to Asia, Prime Minister Mark Carney will now turn his attention to Tuesday's federal budget. Glen McGregor examines Carney's delicate balancing act as he seeks to avoid a potential election.

20h ago

2:25
Blue Jays players discuss emotional Game 7 World Series loss

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Blue Jays players after losing the World Series title in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss.

21h ago

1:37
Heartbreak now but hope for the Blue Jays future

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.

22h ago

More Videos