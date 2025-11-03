Vast majority of residents in the GTA think it’s too costly to work and live in their city: poll

A vast majority, 85 per cent, of Torontonians and GTA residents say it is too costly to live and work in their city, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews, polled Torontonians and those in the GTA on the current cost-of-living pressures residents are experiencing.

Almost two-thirds, 59 per cent of those in Toronto and 65 per cent of GTA residents also say they are having a tougher time making ends meet.

The costs that Toronto and GTA residents are struggling with the most include are groceries at 48 per cent and mortgage or rent at around 30 per cent.

Seventy-two per cent of those across the GTA say they have cut back on personal spending as a result of the higher cost of living.

Of those who have said they have reduced spending in Toronto, personal spending on entertainment (45 per cent), groceries/food (40 per cent), travel (37 per cent), and gifts (33 per cent) has been reduced.

It was similar in the GTA. Residents have reduced spending on entertainment (45 per cent), groceries/food (42 per cent), travel (38 per cent) and gifts (28 per cent).

The survey comes ahead of the federal budget set to be announced on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.