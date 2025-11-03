Vast majority of residents in the GTA think it’s too costly to work and live in their city: poll

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 3, 2025 7:56 am.

A vast majority, 85 per cent, of Torontonians and GTA residents say it is too costly to live and work in their city, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews, polled Torontonians and those in the GTA on the current cost-of-living pressures residents are experiencing.

Almost two-thirds, 59 per cent of those in Toronto and 65 per cent of GTA residents also say they are having a tougher time making ends meet.

The costs that Toronto and GTA residents are struggling with the most include are groceries at 48 per cent and mortgage or rent at around 30 per cent.

Seventy-two per cent of those across the GTA say they have cut back on personal spending as a result of the higher cost of living.

Of those who have said they have reduced spending in Toronto, personal spending on entertainment (45 per cent), groceries/food (40 per cent), travel (37 per cent), and gifts (33 per cent) has been reduced.

It was similar in the GTA. Residents have reduced spending on entertainment (45 per cent), groceries/food (42 per cent), travel (38 per cent) and gifts (28 per cent).

The survey comes ahead of the federal budget set to be announced on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

24m ago

Metrolinx, City of Toronto slammed for not extending transit service after World Series finale

Thousands of baseball fans were left stranded across Toronto on Saturday night after Game 7 of the World Series went into extra innings just as transit service was preparing to shut down for the evening. In...

16h ago

Canada budget 2025: How the process works and how to avoid an election

As the long-awaited Canada budget gets tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, here's what goes into it and how the process works.

1h ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line are facing some schedule adjustments on Monday due to "critical" track work. The provincial transit agency says there will be no GO train service...

3h ago

Top Stories

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

24m ago

Metrolinx, City of Toronto slammed for not extending transit service after World Series finale

Thousands of baseball fans were left stranded across Toronto on Saturday night after Game 7 of the World Series went into extra innings just as transit service was preparing to shut down for the evening. In...

16h ago

Canada budget 2025: How the process works and how to avoid an election

As the long-awaited Canada budget gets tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, here's what goes into it and how the process works.

1h ago

No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line due to 'critical work'

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line are facing some schedule adjustments on Monday due to "critical" track work. The provincial transit agency says there will be no GO train service...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
On the hunt for rare vinyl at record fair in the Junction

More than 30 vendors from across the province brought hundreds of crates to Rainhard Brewery with collectors searching for original pressings and rare finds. CityNews' Rob Leth found one album worth more than all the rest.

14h ago

1:36
Midday showers and gusty winds on Monday

Monday's weather will bring midday showers and gusty winds. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:14
Liberals looking for additional support ahead of Tuesday's budget

After wrapping up a busy and productive trip to Asia, Prime Minister Mark Carney will now turn his attention to Tuesday's federal budget. Glen McGregor examines Carney's delicate balancing act as he seeks to avoid a potential election.

22h ago

2:25
Blue Jays players discuss emotional Game 7 World Series loss

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Blue Jays players after losing the World Series title in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss.

23h ago

1:37
Heartbreak now but hope for the Blue Jays future

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.
More Videos