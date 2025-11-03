High school hooper turning heads as he sets his sights on post-secondary basketball

High school basketball player Jayden Dulce-Williams with St. Michael's College. (Supplied photo)

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted November 3, 2025 11:00 am.

Jayden gravitated towards basketball early, becoming a standout player on several teams and winning multiple tournaments, all while racking up the hardware – from Player of the Game recognition, to MVP, to Leadership trophies, and Team All-Star awards.

Jayden Dulce-Williams

He also supports his local community as a committed volunteer and he is the ambassador for the African-Canadian youth group at St. Michael’s College.

