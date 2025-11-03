Speakers Corner

‘Where was the warning?’ Several Ontario at-risk seniors cut from remote monitoring program

Funding cuts for a subsidized at home remote care monitoring program leave several seniors scrambling to find other options. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted November 3, 2025 4:24 pm.

Several seniors, at risk of falls, recently received notice that they are being cut from a remote monitoring program after a drop in provincial aid.

Zoë Medicoff, whose mother, Marilyn, was part of the program, reached out to Speakers Corner.

“There was no warning at all,” Zoë told CityNews. “We just get a call, saying funding was cut and the device is being deactivated immediately.”

After a 2024 stay in a Toronto hospital following a fall, Marilyn, who lives alone, was enrolled in the program and given a push button pendant alert she wears around her neck at no charge to her. It’s a program offered by the Salvation Army’s Toronto Grace Health Centre and partially funded by the Province. 

“That lifeline support really saved my life after a fall. My cellphone was out of reach but I had my pendant, pushed it and it calls 911,” Marilyn said.

But in mid October, she received a call.

“They said ‘the services of the lifeline are being cut off and they’re being cutoff immediately,’ like after the phone call, a five-minute warning,” she said. “That’s what upsets me the most is they gave me no time to find an alternative.”

 Zoë and her mother began making calls, trying to get answers.

“But nobody got back to me,” she said. “After several days, I received a voicemail from Toronto Grace stating that anyone enrolled in the program before April 2025 was losing the service due to cuts.”

Launched in 2022 , as a way to help older or at-risk patients stay in their homes and freeing up acute care beds, the remote monitoring program has been funded by public and private support.

According to Lt.-Col. John Murray, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army, said provincial funding for the program was reduced this year.

“As a result, Toronto Grace is winding down coverage. We are contacting impacted clients and caregivers directly to explain the change and to offer the option to continue the service on a private-pay basis.”

Murray did not say how much funding was cut or how many people are losing service when asked and the Ontario Ministry of Health did not respond to CityNews’ request for comment.

“Toronto Grace has advocated for continued funding given the program’s outcomes and value to the health system and will continue to work with partners and officials to support safe, effective care at home for vulnerable patients,” Murray said.

Marilyn, with the help of her daughter, are now working to find another device, most come with monthly fees ranging around $50-$70.

“That can become quite expensive if you’re on a fixed income and this is being slapped at you right away,” Zoë said. “But again, we feel this issue could have been handled much better. To just disconnect this lifesaving service, without much notice, doesn’t make sense.”

The Salvation Army said they will be following up with those impacted to give more information.

“Formal letters will follow calls to confirm details in writing. If a client’s health status changes, a health care provider can submit a new referral for eligibility assessment and potential re-enrollment,” Murray said.

Top Stories

Calls for change to TTC, Metrolinx service and communication after issues when World Series ended

Coun. Josh Matlow called out how the TTC, Metrolinx and the City of Toronto prepared for, and responded to, Game 7 of the World Series.

2h ago

Oshawa resident wins over $25M in mammoth Blue Jays 50/50 draw

While the rest of Canada is still reeling from the heartbreak of an extra innings Game 7 Blue Jays loss to L.A. in a riveting World Series, one Oshawa resident has hit it out of the park. The Jays Care...

4h ago

Canada budget 2025: How the process works and how to avoid an election

As the long-awaited Canada budget gets tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, here's what goes into it and how the process works.

4h ago

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

4h ago

