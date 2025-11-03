Nearly half of Canada’s population tuned into at least part of Game 7 of the World Series

Forty-five per cent of Canadians or 18.5 million people turned in at some point to watch the devastation that was Game 7 of the World Series.

The average audience for the MLB championships where the L.A. Dodgers were handed the Commissioner’s Trophy was 10.9 million viewers.

The 11-inning winner-take-all juggernaut ended when pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got Alejandro Kirk to ground into a double-play with runners on the corners.

The peak for viewership was just as the Blue Jays had a chance to clinch a victory when Ernie Clement was up to bat with two runners on base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning with 14 million people watching.

It was the most-watched Rogers broadcast ever as it aired on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and Citytv and became the most-watched English-language broadcast on record in Canada outside of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The seven World Series games were the seven most-watched Blue Jays game ever, averaging 7.5 million viewers.

Fans attending Game 7 in Toronto also set a new record for data usage at the Rogers Centre, using 7.5 terabytes of data, which is the equivalent to sharing 3.74 million photos.

It surpassed the record set during Taylor Swift’s concert on Nov. 21, 2024, which hit 7.4 terabytes of data.

Rogers in the parent company of CityNews