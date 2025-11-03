Oshawa resident wins over $25M in mammoth Blue Jays 50/50 draw

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 3, 2025 12:35 pm.

While the rest of Canada is still reeling from the heartbreak of an extra innings Game 7 Blue Jays loss to L.A. in a riveting World Series, one Oshawa resident has hit it out of the park.

The Jays Care Foundation announced the winner of the biggest 50/50 jackpot in baseball history at noon on Monday.

Aric, from Oshawa, won the life-changing jackpot of over $25 million.

Jays legend Joe Carter shared the news with Aric via phone call on Monday morning.

But for now, that’s all we know, as Aric declined media interviews.

The precise total take home prize was $25,010,057, with an unofficial winning number of 867814466.

According to the Jays Care Foundation, the other half of all proceeds go directly to Jays Care programming in communities across Ontario and Nova Scotia.

More to come

