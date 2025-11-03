Prescription painkillers shortage in Canada expected to continue into new year

TORONTO — Pharmacists say a shortage of medications that contain oxycodone is expected to continue into the new year, while supply of another type of painkiller has increased since a nationwide disruption in the summer.

In July, Health Canada sent out a notice about a shortage of drugs that contain acetaminophen with oxycodone, which includes those by the brand name Percocet.

There was also a shortage of acetaminophen with codeine, which includes Tylenol 3.

It was supposed to last until early fall, caused by manufacturing disruptions.

These medications are prescribed to treat a range of ailments, from those enduring acute injuries to chronic back pain.

Sadaf Faisal, senior director of professional affairs at the Canadian Pharmacists Association, says the codeine-containing medications such as Tylenol 3 are back in stock. Supply is still limited for Tylenol 2 and 4, which she says are prescribed less often.

The shortage of drugs containing acetaminophen with oxycodone are ongoing and Faisal says the manufacturer has indicated some supply will be available in December, though there will be constraints because of backorders.

“We are hoping that by the new year the situation will improve,” Faisal said.

She says there are other pain medications with similar ingredients that health providers can prescribe as alternatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press