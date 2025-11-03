Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are “reviewing the circumstances” surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto attorney is calling a “botched” arrest.

The incident unfolded at the Jane Park Plaza parking lot at 883 Jane Street on Saturday, November 1, when officers responded to reports of a female with two large knives at around 3:30 p.m.

In an initial social media post about the incident, Toronto police said the suspect was slashing the tires of police vehicles and warned the public to avoid the area.

In their X post, police said the woman was in custody, but only after video of the incident surfaced did the shocking circumstances surrounding the arrest come to light.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Jane St + Alliance Av

3:30 p.m.

– Police have responded to reports of a female with a knife in the plaza parking lot

– Officers are on scene, advising the female has 2 large knives

– Female has stabbed one the tires on a police vehicle

– Please stay away from… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2025

A video posted to Instagram shows officers following the woman as she walks in the parking lot near a Tim Hortons. The officer closest to the woman deploys a conducted energy weapon (CEW) and she immediately falls to the ground, right in front of a police cruiser.

The officer in the cruiser exits the vehicle attempting to aid in her arrest, but it appears the vehicle was not put in park and it begins inching forward right into the path of the woman and other officers, who desperately try to hold it back.

The officer realizes and rushes back into the vehicle, but instead of reversing, the cruiser lurches even farther forward, appearing to run over the woman and another officer who can be seen limping away.

An officer can be heard yelling “stop resisting” to the woman as they attempt to cuff her.

A separate video posted on YouTube provides more context and shows what leads up to the incident.

The woman can been seen holding two large knives and pacing around the parking lot. At one point she lunges at a cruiser that’s driving by slowly, appearing to puncture the tire with one of the knives.

A few moments later she can be seen stabbing the tire of another cruiser, taking several jabs at it. Not long after she is struck by the CEW and at least one of the knives can be seen, and heard, dropping to the ground.

Toronto Police have acknowledged the videos and say despite the harrowing nature of the images, no one was seriously hurt.

“To safely disarm the individual, a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was deployed,” a police spokesperson said. “As officers moved to take the suspect into custody, another officer arrived on scene to assist. During this response, the officer’s vehicle inadvertently rolled forward into both the suspect and one of the arresting officers.”

“Paramedics attended the scene and assessed both individuals. Neither sustained serious injuries from the vehicle contact and both were medically cleared. The suspect was transported to hospital for further assessment related to the CEW deployment, as per our procedures.

“We are actively reviewing the circumstances and are grateful there were no serious injuries during this dynamic incident.”

Toronto Police Association vice president Brian Callanan also commented on the videos circulating online.

“Thankfully, our members were not seriously injured,” he wrote in a statement. “The woman did not sustain any injuries from the police vehicle and was taken to hospital for the Taser deployment.”

Despite the suspect and officer both evading serious injury, Toronto attorney David Shellnutt said he was shocked by the “botched arrest” and questioned if police followed proper procedures.

“Positioning the vehicle so close to the arrest and negligently not putting it in park or turning it off was incredibly dangerous and poorly executed police work,” he wrote. “Then again twice ramming it over the person on the ground instead of reversing it demonstrated gross negligence, and the City of Toronto and Toronto police would most assuredly be exposed to liability here.”

“We have compassion for officers dealing with dangerous and volatile situations, but this appears to have been a very poorly executed arrest that begs the question again if officers are trained to deal with people in obvious distress.”