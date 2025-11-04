Air Canada reports Q3 profit of $264M, down from a year ago as labour stoppage weighs

Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 7:05 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 9:03 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada reported a profit of $264 million during the third quarter, down from $2.04 billion during the same period a year earlier.

That amounted to diluted earnings per share of 88 cents, compared with $5.38 in the same quarter last year.

The Montreal-based airline says operating revenues during the quarter came in at $5.77 billion, falling around five per cent from $6.1 billion during the third quarter last year.

Results for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 include the three-day work stoppage by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August that shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says the latest results met the company’s revised estimate that was lowered to adjust for the labour disruption that occurred during the peak of the summer season.

In September, Air Canada lowered its full-year guidance while estimating the cost of the strike at $375 million.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

5h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

5h ago

Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday's federal budget. Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions...

4h ago

Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor's race, capping a stunning ascent

NEW YORK (AP) — Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, capping a stunning ascent for the 34-year-old state lawmaker, who was set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations. ...

40m ago

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

5h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

5h ago

Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday's federal budget. Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions...

4h ago

Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor's race, capping a stunning ascent

NEW YORK (AP) — Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, capping a stunning ascent for the 34-year-old state lawmaker, who was set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations. ...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

5h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

6h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

6h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

6h ago

0:37
Second person pronounced dead in two-vehicle Brampton crash

A second person involved in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton has died after succumbing to their injuries.

9h ago

More Videos