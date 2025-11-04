Big Tesla investor will vote against Musk’s massive pay package

FILE - Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2025 7:44 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 8:30 am.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of Tesla’s biggest investors, said Tuesday that it will vote against a proposed compensation package that could pay CEO Elon Musk as much as $1 trillion over a decade.

There will be more than a dozen company proposals up for a vote Thursday during Tesla’s annual meeting, but none have generated more division than Musk’s potentially massive pay package.

“While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr. Musk’s visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk consistent with our views on executive compensation,” said Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the country’s Government Pension Fund Global. “We will continue to seek constructive dialogue with Tesla on this and other topics.”

The fund has a 1.16% stake, the sixth largest holding among institutional investors.

Baron Capital Management, which holds about 0.4% of Tesla’s outstanding shares said Monday that it will vote in favor of the compensation package.

“Elon is the ultimate “key man” of key man risk. Without his relentless drive and uncompromising standards, there would be no Tesla,” wrote founder Ron Baron. “He has built one of the most important companies in the world. He’s redefining transportation, energy and humanoid robotics and creating lasting value for shareholders while doing it. His interests are completely aligned with investors.”

Musk is the company’s largest investor, holding 15.79% of all outstanding shares.

Tesla management has proposed a compensation arrangement that would hand Musk shares worth as much as 12% of the company in a dozen separate packages if the company meets ambitious performance targets, including massive increases in car production, share price and operating profit.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

46m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

33m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

46m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

33m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
TTC and Metrolinx both defend transit plans after fans left stranded post game 7

The TTC says it did what it said it would do, and Metrolinx says it carried out its plan. Some Blue Jays fans were left stranded after Game 7 went late and train service ended.

16h ago

0:44
Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are reviewing the circumstances after a female suspect was run over by a Toronto police cruiser during an arrest on Nov. 1.

16h ago

2:40
Showers to end on Tuesday, winds continue in the morning

Strong wind will continue through the morning Tuesday, but showers should be tapering off with slightly above seasonal temperatures and sun. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:55
Video shows Toronto police SUV roll over suspect during Jane Park Plaza arrest

A video showing a Toronto police SUV roll over a suspect after she was tased in the Jane Park Plaza has gone viral. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:18
What’s next for the Toronto Blue Jays after heartbreak?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on what the off-season will look like for the Toronto Blue Jays after losing in Game 7 of the World Series.

16h ago

More Videos