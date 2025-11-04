Prescription painkillers shortage in Canada expected to continue into new year

In July, Health Canada sent out a notice about a shortage of drugs that contain acetaminophen with oxycodone, which includes those by the brand name Percocet. Photo: Getty Images. www.peopleimages.com

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 8:55 am.

Pharmacists say a shortage of medications that contain oxycodone is expected to continue into the new year, while supply of another type of painkiller has increased since a nationwide disruption in the summer. 

In July, Health Canada sent out a notice about a shortage of drugs that contain acetaminophen with oxycodone, which includes those by the brand name Percocet. 

There was also a shortage of acetaminophen with codeine, which includes Tylenol 3.

It was supposed to last until early fall, caused by manufacturing disruptions. 

These medications are prescribed to treat a range of ailments, from those enduring acute injuries to chronic back pain. 

Sadaf Faisal, senior director of professional affairs at the Canadian Pharmacists Association, said the codeine-containing medications, such as Tylenol 3, are back in stock. Supply is still limited for Tylenol 2 and 4, which she said are prescribed less often. 

The shortage of drugs containing acetaminophen with oxycodone is ongoing, and Faisal said the manufacturer has indicated some supply will be available in December, though there will be constraints because of backorders.

“We are hoping that by the new year the situation will improve,” Faisal said. 

She said there are other pain medications with similar ingredients that health providers can prescribe as alternatives. 

Mina Tadrous, an associate professor at the University of Toronto’s pharmacy faculty, said switching a patient’s painkiller can take a lot of time and resources, placing pressure on an already stretched system.  

“Talking to pharmacists and a team early before you run out of medications is so important because no one wants to be dealing with it the day that you have nothing left,” Tadrous said.

At any given time, there are between 1,500 and 2,000 active drug shortages in the country, according to the Canadian Pharmacists Association.  

Tadrous said it’s when shortages hit commonly used medications that the repercussions are felt on a larger scale.

“When a shortage happens or a supply chain break happens, it’s sort of like a slow-moving train. That takes time and then kind of hits,” Tadrous said. 

“The problem is, once it’s depleted, it also takes months to replenish it.”

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

47m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

33m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

