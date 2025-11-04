Chrysler recalls 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids due to faulty battery that can catch fire

FILE - Spare tires are seen on a long row of unsold 2020 Wranglers sit at a Jeep dealership in Englewood, Colo., on April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 1:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chrysler is recalling more than 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrid vehicles due to a faulty battery that can fail and lead to a fire, U.S. traffic safety regulators said.

Chrysler, which is owned by Netherlands-based Stellantis, is aware of 19 reports and 1 injury potentially related to the issue.

Owners of the vehicles, which include 228,221 Jeep Wranglers model years 2020-2025 and 91,844 Jeep Grand Cherokees model years 2022-2026, are being advised to park the vehicles outside and away from structures until a remedy for the problem is determined. Vehicle owners are also being told not to charge their vehicles, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration said.

Interim notification letters are expected to be mailed to vehicle owners by December 2, 2025, with additional letters to be sent once the final remedy is available.

The number for the recall is 68C and owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Vehicle Identification Numbers for this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning November 6, 2025. Vehicles that were previously recalled for the same issue under previous recalls will need to have the new remedy performed, the NHTSA said.

The batteries were manufactured by Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Samsung SDI America.

