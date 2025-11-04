Police are investigating a violent daytime home invasion on Hamilton Mountain after two suspects forced their way into a residence and robbed an elderly woman of jewellery and valuables.

On Monday at approximately 1:51 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to reports of a break and enter in progress at a home on Fairey Crescent.

Investigators say the incident began around 1:30 p.m., when an elderly woman was alone at home. Two male suspects entered the residence through an unlocked back door. The men assaulted the victim before stealing jewellery and other valuables.

The suspects then fled through the front door and were seen leaving in a dark blue or grey Chevrolet Cruze, believed to have been driven by a third accomplice.

Police confirmed the female victim was not physically injured in the attack.

Authorities have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect one : Male, wearing a blue jacket with the hood up, black pants, a white face mask, black gloves, and carrying a black backpack.

Suspect two : Male, wearing a blue jacket with the hood up, black pants, a white face mask, gloves, and grey shoes.

Suspect three: Male, heavy set, darker complexion, dark hair, wearing a reflective vest.

Hamilton Police are urging residents in the area to remain vigilant and to review any home surveillance or dashcam footage from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.