Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, shakes hands with Finance Minister Francois Philippe-Champagne at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 5:12 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals’ first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s agenda since the party released its spring election platform.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon told the House of Commons on Monday the budget will be affordable and will make Canadians proud by bringing down taxes and creating opportunities for young people.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the budget will offer “generational investments” and will have “something for every Canadian.”

The government has said the Carney government’s first budget is built around boosting investment in Canada and shifting trade away from an increasingly protectionist U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Because the vote on the budget bill is a confidence vote, and because Carney’s caucus is three votes shy of a majority, the federal government will need some opposition MPs to either support the budget or abstain from the vote to avoid an early election.

At a press conference in an Ottawa suburb on Sunday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his caucus would be willing to support an “affordable” budget and called on the government to eliminate the industrial carbon tax and the capital gains tax and cut taxes on energy and homebuilding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

10h ago

Government needs opposition support on budget vote to avoid a winter election

OTTAWA — Federal politicians of all stripes say they don't want the coming budget vote to trigger a Christmas election — but nobody's ruling it out, meaning voters might soon have to resist the temptation...

17m ago

Calls for change to TTC, Metrolinx service and communication after issues when World Series ended

Coun. Josh Matlow called out how the TTC, Metrolinx and the City of Toronto prepared for, and responded to, Game 7 of the World Series.

11h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

10h ago

Government needs opposition support on budget vote to avoid a winter election

OTTAWA — Federal politicians of all stripes say they don't want the coming budget vote to trigger a Christmas election — but nobody's ruling it out, meaning voters might soon have to resist the temptation...

17m ago

Calls for change to TTC, Metrolinx service and communication after issues when World Series ended

Coun. Josh Matlow called out how the TTC, Metrolinx and the City of Toronto prepared for, and responded to, Game 7 of the World Series.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
TTC and Metrolinx both defend transit plans after fans left stranded post game 7

The TTC says it did what it said it would do, and Metrolinx says it carried out its plan. Some Blue Jays fans were left stranded after Game 7 went late and train service ended.

12h ago

0:44
Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are reviewing the circumstances after a female suspect was run over by a Toronto police cruiser during an arrest on Nov. 1.

13h ago

2:40
Showers to end on Tuesday, winds continue in the morning

Strong wind will continue through the morning Tuesday, but showers should be tapering off with slightly above seasonal temperatures and sun. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:55
Video shows Toronto police SUV roll over suspect during Jane Park Plaza arrest

A video showing a Toronto police SUV roll over a suspect after she was tased in the Jane Park Plaza has gone viral. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

13h ago

3:43
Ontario Labour Minister Piccini faces calls to resign over skills-fund scandal

A new poll detailed the growing calls for the resignation of Ontario's Labour Minister David Piccini for awarding funds to projects backed by lobbyists under the province's skills training program.

20h ago

More Videos