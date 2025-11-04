RCMP say a man has died at a British Columbia ostrich farm where protesters have been opposing a proposed cull for months, although there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious.

A police liaison team discovered the unresponsive man Monday, and Nakusp RCMP were called to what is being described as a “sudden death.”

RCMP say in a news release that the man was found on the ground at the Universal Ostrich Farms protest camp in Edgewood, B.C.

They say officers immediately began resuscitation that continued until paramedics arrived but despite “significant efforts,” the man could not be revived.

Police say the man has been identified but officers have so far been unable to locate and notify any next of kin, and Nakusp RCMP are supporting an investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

There were tributes to the man on social media pages devoted to the protest movement, with supporters saying that he had been at the camp for months.

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule on Thursday whether it will hear a final appeal by the farmers against the cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after an outbreak of avian flu was detected among the flock of hundreds of birds.