Shopify reports third-quarter revenue up 32 per cent from year ago

Shopify Inc. headquarters signage is seen in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 7:40 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 8:30 am.

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of US$264 million as its revenue rose 32 per cent compared with a year ago.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 20 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of US$828 million or 64 cents US a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify says it earned 34 cents US per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 36 cents US per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.84 billion, up from US$2.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as merchant solutions revenue amounted to US$2.15 billion, up from US$1.55 billion a year ago, while subscription solutions revenue totalled US$699 million, up from US$610 million in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook, Shopify says it expects its fourth-quarter revenue to grow at a percentage rate in the mid-to-high twenties on a year-over-year basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

0m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

34m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

0m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

34m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
TTC and Metrolinx both defend transit plans after fans left stranded post game 7

The TTC says it did what it said it would do, and Metrolinx says it carried out its plan. Some Blue Jays fans were left stranded after Game 7 went late and train service ended.

16h ago

0:44
Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are reviewing the circumstances after a female suspect was run over by a Toronto police cruiser during an arrest on Nov. 1.

16h ago

2:40
Showers to end on Tuesday, winds continue in the morning

Strong wind will continue through the morning Tuesday, but showers should be tapering off with slightly above seasonal temperatures and sun. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:55
Video shows Toronto police SUV roll over suspect during Jane Park Plaza arrest

A video showing a Toronto police SUV roll over a suspect after she was tased in the Jane Park Plaza has gone viral. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:18
What’s next for the Toronto Blue Jays after heartbreak?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on what the off-season will look like for the Toronto Blue Jays after losing in Game 7 of the World Series.

16h ago

More Videos