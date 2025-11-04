Suspect sought after house, vehicles shot at in Ajax on Monday

Durham Regional Police are trying to identify the person who fired multiple gunshots at an Ajax home and two vehicles that were parked in the driveway on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Bignell Crescent and Grogan Street area at around 11:20 p.m. for reports of an armed person in the area.

“Officers arrived on scene and located bullet holes in the front of a residence,” Durham police said in a release. “Two vehicles parked in the home’s driveway were also damaged by gun fire.”

People were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

No suspect description is currently available.

If you know anything, contact Durham Regional Police.