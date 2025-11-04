Thomson Reuters reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

A Thomson Reuters office sign is shown in Boston, Thursday August 6, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric J. Shelton

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 7:18 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 8:30 am.

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a profit of US$423 million in its latest quarter, up from US$301 million in the same period a year earlier, as its revenue rose three per cent.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 94 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 67 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$1.78 billion, up from US$1.72 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 85 cents US per share, up from an adjusted profit of 80 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

In September, the company acquired Additive AI Inc., a U.S.-based specialist in AI-powered tax document processing for tax and accounting professionals.

The company also sold its remaining minority interest in the Elite business, a provider of financial practice management solutions to law firms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: TRI)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Two killed in Brampton crash; young offender charged with dangerous driving

Two Brampton residents have died following a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend, and a young offender has been charged in connection with the crash, Peel Regional Police said on Tuesday. Authorities...

2m ago

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

0m ago

