Air Canada CEO sees good booking momentum for Q4 and positive indicators for Q1 2026

People walk near the Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, August 13 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 7:16 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 8:23 am.

Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau says the airline is seeing good booking momentum in the fourth quarter and early positive indicators into the first quarter of 2026.

Rousseau made the comments as the airline reported its third-quarter results which included a crippling strike by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August that brought a halt to operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

He added that the airline’s transborder business trends are largely stable and on par with the first half of 2025.

Air Canada reported Tuesday a profit of $264 million or 88 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a profit of $2.04 billion or $5.38 per diluted share during the same period a year earlier.

The Montreal-based airline says operating revenue totalled $5.77 billion, down from $6.11 billion during the third quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the airline says it earned 75 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.57 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

