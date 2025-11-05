Carney, Champagne to promote federal budget at events in Ottawa, Montreal today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will begin the work of selling the federal government’s budget today.

Carney is set to hold a post-budget event in Ottawa this morning before attending the Liberal caucus meeting.

It’s the first caucus meeting after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont left the Conservative caucus to join the Liberals Tuesday.

Champagne will speak with business leaders at an armchair discussion in Montreal this afternoon, where he’s expected to drill down on the government’s plan to deliver what he calls “generational, transformational investments.”

Champagne’s budget, tabled Tuesday, includes nearly $90 billion in net new spending over five years.

Also on the finance front today: Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to appear at a House of Commons committee meeting where he will likely face questions about the federal budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press