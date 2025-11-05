Durham police seek suspect in Oshawa sexual assault

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an acquaintance at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a residence in the Adelaide Avenue and Thornton Road area at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

“The suspect knocked on the front door of a resident he is familiar with to ask if he could park his vehicle on their property,” a Durham police release explained. “The suspect then asked the victim if he could use their washroom.”

“Once the suspect entered the residence, he physically assaulted the victim before exposing himself.”

Investigators say the alleged victim fled the residence and called police, while the suspect drove off in a silver sedan.

Daniel Robert Watson, 50 of Clarington, is wanted for assault, assault by choking, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and unlawfully in dwelling house.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.