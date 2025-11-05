Expelled CAQ member of Quebec legislature slams government over doctor payment bill

People demonstrate against a new law that changes how doctors are paid in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 11:13 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A day after being expelled from Premier François Legault’s caucus, a member of the Quebec legislature says she no longer recognizes the party she used to represent.

Isabelle Poulet says she is “profoundly disappointed” by how the Coalition Avenir Québec government has handled a new law that changes how doctors in the province are paid.

“The status quo is no longer possible. The health care system must be reformed. But I cannot support the proposed solution,” she wrote in a speech published Wednesday morning on Facebook.

“This reform has been poorly conceived and poorly communicated.”

Legault is under fire for the new legislation, which he forced through the national assembly late last month. The law ties part of physicians’ remuneration to performance targets, and threatens steep fines for those who use pressure tactics to boycott the changes. Doctors argue it muzzles them and could drive physicians out of Quebec.

One of Legault’s ministers, Lionel Carmant, has already quit the caucus after expressing doubts about the bill.

Poulet says she intended to deliver the speech, which announces her resignation from the CAQ caucus, during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning at the provincial legislature.

However, she ended up cancelling the press conference at the last minute before meeting with Legault later in the day. Through much of the day, it was unclear whether or not she would remain in caucus.

Ahead of Poulet’s meeting with Legault, Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez told reporters she had approached his party multiple times about crossing the floor, beginning in August, before the new bill was tabled. Poulet’s riding on Montreal’s South Shore used to be a Liberal stronghold, but Rodriguez said he had “other plans” for the seat.

On Tuesday evening, Legault announced he had expelled Poulet from his caucus for “shopping around” for another party.

In her speech, Poulet said she’d been wondering for months if she was in the right place, but the new law “crystallized this disappointment.”

The legislation links 10 per cent of physicians’ pay to performance benchmarks such as appointment and surgery numbers, with the intent of encouraging physicians to see more patients. Legault says it will benefit the 1.5 million Quebecers who don’t have a family doctor.

Poulet said she agrees with the principle of the law and even voted for it. But she said she does not believe the government has managed it well. She said doctors in her riding are angry.

“A climate of uncertainty prevails, further weakening an already struggling health care system,” she said. “I regret having voted in favour of it. I no longer share the health minister’s vision. The bond of trust has been broken.”

According to the legislation, physicians could face fines of up to $20,000 a day if they take “concerted actions” to boycott the bill, such as refusing to teach students. Doctors say the penalties are unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, Legault said he wants to restart talks with the province’s doctors about the terms of the bill.

Including Poulet, nine members of the CAQ caucus have quit or been kicked out since the last election in 2022. Poulet will now sit as an Independent member of the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

With files from Thomas Laberge in Quebec City

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Gunfire reported again at Brampton home where man was shot and injured weeks earlier

A Brampton street has once again been rattled by gunfire, just weeks after a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting at the same address. Neighbours told CityNews that shots rang out on Wednesday...

1h ago

3 schools in hold and secure as police investigate reports of armed person in North York neighbourhood

Three schools are under a hold and secure as police investigate reports of a person seen with a gun in a North York neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, near...

29m ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

7h ago

Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring. Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor...

3h ago

