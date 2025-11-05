Will Carney’s budget save the economy?

In his first federal budget as Prime Minister Mark Carney has his eyes on changing the country for generations to come, rather than making moves to satisfy the here and now.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled the 2025 budget on Tuesday, which included a $78.3-billion deficit, among cuts and investments to strengthen an independent economy with a focus on businesses and capital investments, rather than slashing the deficit.

Time will tell, though, if Carney’s 406-page plan will get the support of the opposition parties, or fall short of approval resulting in a federal election.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Ian Lee, associate professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, to break down the 2025 federal budget: what it means for everyday Canadians, what it means for our relationship with the U.S., and what it means for the future of Canada.