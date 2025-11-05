Laughton returns as Maple Leafs adjust lineup for game vs. Mammoth

Scott Laughton is officially back for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The veteran centre will make his season debut when the Leafs host the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+).

“I’m gonna have that nervous energy. And I think it’s a good thing,” Laughton told reporters Wednesday morning.

Laughton suffered a lower-body injury in pre-season and missed the Maple Leafs’ first 13 games as a result.

He is one of three forwards expected to be inserted into the lineup after the Maple Leafs salvaged a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins despite a performance that William Nylander called “unacceptable.”

Matias Maccelli, who was a scratch for the Penguins game, will return to the lineup to face his former team from Utah. Steven Lorentz, who suffered a lower-body injury in late October, is also expected to play.

Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais and Calle Jarnkrok are in line to be healthy scratches as a result.