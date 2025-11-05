Louvre heist suspect’s trial in a separate case expected to be postponed

A soldier patrols in courtyard of the Louvre museum, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2025 6:02 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 6:50 am.

BOBIGNY, France (AP) — Lawyers for a suspect in the Louvre jewels heist said Wednesday they expect his trial in a separate case to be postponed because his transfer to the courthouse would be too complex.

The 39-year-old man, suspected of breaking into the Louvre and stealing the $102-million worth Crown Jewels, was initially set to go on trial Wednesday on charges of damaging public property in a different case. His lawyers, Florian Godest Le Gall and Maxime Cavaillé, said he would not attend the trial in the Bobigny courthouse, north of Paris, because his transfer was deemed too complex. They did not elaborate.

The suspect was arrested six days after the Oct. 19 Louvre robbery at his home in Aubervilliers, a suburb north of Paris where he was born. He faces preliminary charges of theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy. In total, four suspects are in custody as part of the Louvre investigation, including three believed to be members of the team of four that was filmed using a freight lift to reach the museum’s window in the heist.

A judicial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the case, identified him as Abdoulaye N. Authorities did not disclose the identities of the other suspects nor their details, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

The suspect is believed to be one of the two thieves who broke into the Apollo Gallery with power tools, cutting into display cases to steal the jewels. His DNA was reportedly found on one of the cases and on items they left behind.

Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV news broadcaster reported that the suspect was known on social media as “Doudou Cross Bitume” and has released videos since the end of the 2000s on Youtube and Dailymotion, and more recently on TikTok. They show him performing tricks on motocross in Paris and Aubervilliers.

The suspect had been scheduled to stand trial Wednesday on minor charges of breaking a mirror and damaging the door of the prison cell where he was detained in 2019 as part of a separate theft investigation, which later cleared him.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the man gave investigators “minimalist” statements and “partially admitted” his involvement in the Louvre heist. She said he was convicted in 2015 in Paris in the same theft case as another 37-year-old who was arrested last week, also in connection with the Louvre heist.

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

57m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

26m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

57m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

26m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

12h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

14h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

15h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

15h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

15h ago

More Videos