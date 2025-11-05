Majority of Proline bettors didn’t see Blue Jays’ World Series loss coming

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on after the Dodgers won Game 7 of the World Series in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 12:02 pm.

The majority of Proline bettors didn’t see the Toronto Blue Jays’ gut-wrenching World Series loss coming.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Toronto 5-4 in 11 innings on Saturday at Rogers Centre to earn a second straight title in seven games. The National League champs rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to successfully defend their World Series crown.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., just 16 per cent of Proline bettors backed Los Angeles in the deciding game. Sixty-eight per cent backed Toronto’s runline of +1.5 while 76 per cent had the over at 7.5.

A successful novelty for bettors was a home run travelling over 416 feet to commemorate Toronto’s area code. The win came on a 442-foot blast by Toronto’s Bo Bichett,e and while the Dodgers belted three homers, all were under 416 feet.

But only eight per cent of players had Los Angeles to win in seven games for the correct series score. And just 16 per cent correctly selected Los Angeles pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as World Series MVP, as 27 per cent of bets were on Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Game 7 was the highest-selling baseball event since the Proline+ introduction and the second-highest-selling non-NFL contest.

