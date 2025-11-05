Man critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this undated photo. X/PRPS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 5, 2025 7:30 pm.

A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Highway 50 and Mayfield Road area.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.

The details as to what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

12 dead after engine fell off UPS plane that crashed and exploded in Kentucky

A UPS cargo plane’s left wing caught fire and an engine fell off just before it crashed and exploded after takeoff in Kentucky, a federal official said Wednesday, offering the first investigative...

36m ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

1h ago

Mississauga man convicted in U.S. attack plot pleads guilty to stabbing prison officers

A 27-year-old man from Mississauga has pleaded guilty to stabbing two correctional officers at a U.S. prison in 2020 while serving a sentence for plotting a terrorist attack in New York City.  The...

5h ago

Education minister defends $350K salaries to school supervisors to fix school board spending

Several Ontario school boards will need to find $350,000 in their budget to pay for the Ford government's school supervisors. In June, the province appointed supervisors to five school boards, including...

2h ago

Top Stories

12 dead after engine fell off UPS plane that crashed and exploded in Kentucky

A UPS cargo plane’s left wing caught fire and an engine fell off just before it crashed and exploded after takeoff in Kentucky, a federal official said Wednesday, offering the first investigative...

36m ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

1h ago

Mississauga man convicted in U.S. attack plot pleads guilty to stabbing prison officers

A 27-year-old man from Mississauga has pleaded guilty to stabbing two correctional officers at a U.S. prison in 2020 while serving a sentence for plotting a terrorist attack in New York City.  The...

5h ago

Education minister defends $350K salaries to school supervisors to fix school board spending

Several Ontario school boards will need to find $350,000 in their budget to pay for the Ford government's school supervisors. In June, the province appointed supervisors to five school boards, including...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

8h ago

0:29
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by pick-up truck

A man in his 50s was left in life-threatening condition after being struck by a pick-up truck on Bathurst and St. Clair.

10h ago

2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.
2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

More Videos