Man critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton
Posted November 5, 2025 7:30 pm.
A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Brampton.
Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Highway 50 and Mayfield Road area.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.
The details as to what led up to the crash were not immediately available.