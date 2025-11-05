Maple Leaf spinoff Canada Packers will pay quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share

MISSISSAUGA — Canada Packers Inc. said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share as the pork business spun off by Maple Leaf Foods last month reported a third-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

The company says the result for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $19.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the three-month period while it remained under the Maple Leaf umbrella totalled $481.8 million, up from $420.2 million a year ago.

Canada Packers was spun off from Maple Leaf as an independent publicly traded company on Oct. 1.

The new stand-alone company is focused on hog production and processing.

Maple Leaf kept a 16 per cent stake in Canada Packers and the two companies have entered into an evergreen supply agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CPKR)

The Canadian Press